Resident Care Supervisor and CNA

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES





The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is currently recruiting for

RESIDENT CARE SUPERVISOR

and

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT (CNA)

at the Northern Wisconsin Center (NWC). NWC provides care and treatment to people with intellectual disabilities.





The Resident Care Supervisor is responsible for overseeing NWC's vocational services. They will also complete recreational services as assigned. In addition, this position may assist with supervising, directing, and monitoring activities of staff in an apartment complex and direct staff with the implementation of treatment programs and participate as a member in the team planning and review process. The current vacancy is for the 8:00am-4:30pm shift. The starting salary begins is $22.00/hr. and is commensurate. Full state employee benefits are available.





The CNA (referred to as Resident Care Technician/RCT) provides personal care and oversight to individuals with developmental disabilities and mental illness in activities of daily living, socialization, leisure-time activities and motor skill development. They provide appropriate assistance and supervision during workshop and leisure activities, and maintain a home-like and healthy environment. We are offering a sign-on bonus of $1000! The starting pay will be $16.78 per hour of which includes a $.80 add-on (+$1.20 for hours worked over 40/week). Full state employee benefits are available.





Wisconsin Department of Health Services Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/nwc/employment.htm for more information.





NWC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Veteran-friendly Employer.